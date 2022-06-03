Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($61.29) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Aperam alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.4804 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Aperam’s payout ratio is currently 13.54%.

Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.