Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aperam from €67.00 ($72.04) to €68.00 ($73.12) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Aperam from €57.00 ($61.29) to €55.00 ($59.14) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aperam from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 1,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.89. Aperam has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $65.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Aperam Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
