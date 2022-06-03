Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Jay P. Leupp Buys 2,145 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) Director Jay P. Leupp bought 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $13,534.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,534.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:AIV opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 7.7% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 11.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

