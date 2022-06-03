Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Director Jay P. Leupp Buys 2,145 Shares

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) Director Jay P. Leupp bought 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $13,534.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,534.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NYSE:AIV opened at $6.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $8.16.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Apartment Investment and Management (AIV)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.