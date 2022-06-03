Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,465.57

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,465.57 ($18.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,517.50 ($19.20). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 1,495 ($18.91), with a volume of 719,206 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANTO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,645 ($20.81) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.45) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($16.45) to GBX 1,500 ($18.98) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,453.89 ($18.39).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £14.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,545.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,465.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.77.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.