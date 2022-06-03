ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director Glenda Dorchak Sells 800 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $266.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.64. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.72 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.91.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after buying an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,409,955,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $785,540,000 after purchasing an additional 30,629 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $653,901,000 after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

