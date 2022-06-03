ANON (ANON) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

ANON (ANON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. ANON has a market capitalization of $268,936.83 and approximately $5.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ANON has traded 25.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 98.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.25 or 0.01102150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003386 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,512.76 or 1.00007910 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005637 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars.

