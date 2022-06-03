Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.108 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.99. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $853,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 56,996 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the fourth quarter worth $488,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares during the period.

