Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.02. Andrea Electronics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 75,943 shares.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

