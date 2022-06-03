Anchor Protocol One Day Volume Hits $62.92 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000699 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $72.79 million and approximately $62.92 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000127 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006032 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Anchor Protocol

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

