Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of analysts have commented on PLAN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,192. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.

