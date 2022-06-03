Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.80.
A number of analysts have commented on PLAN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Anaplan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.
In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 30,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $1,428,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 7,428 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $341,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $5,528,642 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anaplan stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,397,192. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.77. Anaplan has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42.
Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.28 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 33.25% and a negative return on equity of 71.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Anaplan (Get Rating)
Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data utilized across the enterprise.
