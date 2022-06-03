Analyzing Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and Power REIT (NYSE:PW)

Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Get Rating) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.1% of Power REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Power REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Power REIT and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power REIT 58.63% 9.88% 5.65% Veris Residential -38.53% -9.63% -3.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Power REIT and Veris Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power REIT $8.46 million 8.99 $5.14 million $1.29 17.52 Veris Residential $329.32 million 4.50 -$119.04 million ($1.59) -10.25

Power REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Power REIT and Veris Residential, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Veris Residential 0 1 0 0 2.00

Veris Residential has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Power REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Power REIT has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power REIT beats Veris Residential on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Power REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

Veris Residential Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principles, a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations, and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment. For additional information on Veris Residential, Inc. and our properties available for lease, please visit http://www.verisresidential.com/.

