Analyzing Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUESQ – Get Rating) and Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Tuesday Morning has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuesday Morning $874.90 million 0.10 -$166.33 million N/A N/A Tuesday Morning $690.79 million 0.06 $2.98 million ($0.58) -0.85

Tuesday Morning has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuesday Morning.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.8% of Tuesday Morning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuesday Morning -17.00% -158.08% -23.39% Tuesday Morning -6.50% -67.85% -10.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tuesday Morning and Tuesday Morning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuesday Morning 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tuesday Morning beats Tuesday Morning on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. On May 27, 2020, Tuesday Morning Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas.

About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states. Tuesday Morning Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

