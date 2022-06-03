Analyzing Enovix (ENVX) & The Competition

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.36, meaning that their average stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enovix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Enovix Competitors 137 668 989 35 2.50

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 156.01%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 63.28%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A -$125.87 million -12.28 Enovix Competitors $672.47 million $19.67 million 2.90

Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% Enovix Competitors -98.86% -11.84% -4.93%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enovix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.