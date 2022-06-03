Analyzing Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) and Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) and Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and Twin Vee Powercats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries 2.55% N/A N/A Twin Vee Powercats -12.65% -15.99% -11.75%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Conrad Industries and Twin Vee Powercats, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Twin Vee Powercats 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Conrad Industries and Twin Vee Powercats’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $191.22 million 0.43 $6.45 million $1.12 14.73 Twin Vee Powercats $15.77 million 1.39 -$1.01 million ($0.37) -8.48

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee Powercats. Twin Vee Powercats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conrad Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Twin Vee Powercats on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conrad Industries (Get Rating)

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

About Twin Vee Powercats (Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Further, it is developing fully electric and gas-powered boats. The company sells its boats through a network of 19 independent boat dealers in North America and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

