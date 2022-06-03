Analysts Set Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Price Target at $112.36

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

PRU stock opened at $105.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.70 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

