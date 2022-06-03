Analysts Set NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Target Price at $27.25

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

NTST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 278,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 233.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.02.

NETSTREIT ( NYSE:NTST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NETSTREIT will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 888.99%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NETSTREIT by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NETSTREIT by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,411,000 after acquiring an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

