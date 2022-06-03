Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $13.73

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.73.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CICC Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 66,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,308. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.99% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $480.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

