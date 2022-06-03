Analysts Set HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) PT at C$2.21

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of HEXO to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.80 to C$0.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

TSE:HEXO opened at C$0.31 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 1 year low of C$0.30 and a 1 year high of C$8.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$142.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

