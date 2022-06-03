Analysts Set Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) Target Price at $151.50

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.67.

PAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico alerts:

PAC stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.16. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $103.99 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.