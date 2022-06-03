Analysts Set Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) PT at $13.77

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFIGet Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.77.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Gold Fields from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Gold Fields in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

GFI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 281,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,447,355. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

