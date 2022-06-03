Analysts Set CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) PT at $46.80

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVAC shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
CVAC stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $125.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.84.
About CureVac (Get Rating)
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.
