Analysts Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Target Price at C$9.57

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.57.

WEED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners lowered Canopy Growth to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

TSE WEED opened at C$5.92 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.92. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$5.77 and a one year high of C$32.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.34, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

