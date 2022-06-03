Analysts Set B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Price Target at GBX 616.43

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 599.38 ($7.58).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised B&M European Value Retail to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 560 ($7.09) to GBX 480 ($6.07) in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 685 ($8.67) to GBX 630 ($7.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of BME opened at GBX 383.70 ($4.85) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 493.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 559.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 381.20 ($4.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.24).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

