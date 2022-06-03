Analysts Set BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Price Target at $14.90

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,322. BELLUS Health has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $9.84. The company has a market capitalization of $872.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.04.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 436,406.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that BELLUS Health will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 208,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 101,851 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 77.3% in the third quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 532,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 232,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

