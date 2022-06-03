Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price at $128.00

Shares of Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €136.00 ($146.24) to €142.00 ($152.69) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arkema from €124.00 ($133.33) to €129.00 ($138.71) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arkema from €101.00 ($108.60) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($155.91) to €146.00 ($156.99) in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

OTCMKTS ARKAY traded up $4.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.21. Arkema has a one year low of $100.21 and a one year high of $152.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.6665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 2.22%. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

