Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT at $29.80

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.08.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

In related news, President Julie Rubinstein sold 4,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $55,402.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 4,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $53,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,869 shares of company stock valued at $366,357. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 141,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,722,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,623. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $43.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

