Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Eversource Energy reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full-year sales of $10.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.98 billion to $11.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $11.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.24 billion to $12.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.42. 1,030,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,569. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.82%.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 650 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $60,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after buying an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $197,480,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

