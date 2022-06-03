Analysts Expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $728.12 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) to post sales of $728.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $692.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $751.85 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,566. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.82 and a beta of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -206.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

