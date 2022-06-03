Analysts Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.38. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.59 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

AINV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Investment by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth $229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the first quarter valued at $136,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV remained flat at $$12.42 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 171,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $788.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.73. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $15.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.59%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

