Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will report $2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.20 and the lowest is $1.93. Albemarle reported earnings of $0.89 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 197.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $12.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.62 to $14.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $15.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $26.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after buying an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Albemarle by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after buying an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $115,020,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $250.35. 15,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,973. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.93 and a 200-day moving average of $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

