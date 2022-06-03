Analysts’ Downgrades for June 2nd (AC, CCMP, CMCSA, CWBR, DINO, DIS, EFTR, EQT, ETN, ETON)

Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, June 2nd:

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cohbar, Inc. operates is a biotechnology company. It engaged in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics for the treatment of diseases associated with aging. Cohbar, Inc. is based in Menlo Park, California. “

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HF Sinclair Corporation is an energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. It owns and operates refineries located principally in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah. HF Sinclair Corporation, formerly known as HollyFrontier Corporation, is based in DALLAS. “

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Locust Walk Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Genel Energy PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. It reserves and resources located primarily in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Genel Energy PLC is headquartered in London. “

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

