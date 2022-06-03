Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) to Post -$1.32 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.69) and the highest is ($1.12). UroGen Pharma posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.78) to ($4.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 209.30% and a negative return on equity of 572.49%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on UroGen Pharma from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on UroGen Pharma from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UroGen Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 6,383.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UroGen Pharma by 9.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UroGen Pharma during the first quarter worth $36,000.

URGN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.95. 9,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,141. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.22. UroGen Pharma has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $19.66.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

