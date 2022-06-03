Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

RXT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

