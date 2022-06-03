Analysts Anticipate Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. Rackspace Technology posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.68.

RXT stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,086,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,685,000 after purchasing an additional 498,198 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,197,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,328,000 after purchasing an additional 66,423 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after purchasing an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after purchasing an additional 222,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.