Analysts Anticipate DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.54 Million

Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) will report $247.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.99 million and the highest is $260.59 million. DiamondRock Hospitality reported sales of $124.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $906.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $826.69 million to $958.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $976.99 million, with estimates ranging from $914.40 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. DiamondRock Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

NYSE:DRH traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,709. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $8.04 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 63.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 843,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,398 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 28.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $1,094,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

