Analysts Anticipate DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.77 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) to announce $35.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.62 million and the highest is $36.00 million. DHI Group reported sales of $28.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $145.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.05 million to $145.63 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $165.59 million, with estimates ranging from $163.20 million to $170.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.48 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHX. StockNews.com raised DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on DHI Group from $8.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 754,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 41.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 24,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 378,700.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 457,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $335.23 million, a PE ratio of -10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

DHI Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

