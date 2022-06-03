Analysts Anticipate CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year sales of $7.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.54 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.75 billion to $8.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other news, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $430,972.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $550,234. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.26. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.