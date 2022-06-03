Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $12.13. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.60, with a volume of 297,815 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.87.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.18). Equities analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and Canada. The company's product candidature includes AMX0035, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and tauroursodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases.

