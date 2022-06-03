AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AmpliTech Group Inc. designs, develops and manufactures custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for the Domestic and International, SATCOM, Space, Defense and Military markets. AmpliTech Group Inc. is based in Bohemia, New York. “

Separately, Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of AmpliTech Group in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of AMPG stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. AmpliTech Group has a 52 week low of $1.69 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPG. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter worth $87,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 82,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.88% of the company’s stock.

About AmpliTech Group (Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Further Reading

