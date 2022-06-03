Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Receives $1.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.60.

USAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

USAS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.76. 2,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,191. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $136.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.75.

Americas Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:USAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 157,990 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $2,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

