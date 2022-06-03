American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to –$0.25 EPS.
AMSC stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,368. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60.
In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $72,621.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.
American Superconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
