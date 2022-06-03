American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. American Superconductor updated its Q1 2022 guidance to –$0.25 EPS.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. American Superconductor has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSC. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $118,401.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 13,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $72,621.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,914.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Superconductor by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 592,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after purchasing an additional 84,139 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

