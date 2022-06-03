American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn Sells 21,725 Shares

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $118,401.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 700,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,819,414.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $19.43.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,116,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,739,000 after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Superconductor by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,094,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 87,442 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

