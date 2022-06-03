American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Get American Resources alerts:

AREC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of American Resources to $4.25 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AREC opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.08. American Resources has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. American Resources had a negative return on equity of 1,891.14% and a negative net margin of 170.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Resources will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AREC. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in American Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter worth about $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in American Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in American Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Resources (AREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.