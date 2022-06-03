American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading 3.8% Higher

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.78 and last traded at $12.44. 101,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,046,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 24,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $449,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 12,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $246,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,593,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $546,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,630 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,760,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,981,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,420 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,469,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,096,000.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

