Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.23-$1.29 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.09 billion.Amdocs also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.16-$5.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.15. 6,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,692. Amdocs has a 12 month low of $68.33 and a 12 month high of $88.18. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 16.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a top pick rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the first quarter valued at about $104,410,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Amdocs by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 952,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $7,002,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 94,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after acquiring an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

