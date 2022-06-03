Aluna.Social Hits 1-Day Volume of $87,600.00 (ALN)

Aluna.Social (ALN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Aluna.Social has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Aluna.Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aluna.Social has a market cap of $296,286.29 and approximately $87,600.00 worth of Aluna.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aluna.Social Coin Profile

Aluna.Social (ALN) is a coin. Aluna.Social’s total supply is 99,788,846 coins and its circulating supply is 37,716,866 coins. Aluna.Social’s official Twitter account is @AlunaSocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aluna.Social is a multi-exchange social trading terminal for cryptocurrency traders and investors. It combines a social network with an API trading platform integrated with top crypto exchanges, enabling copy trading features and public profiles featuring unforgeable trading performance and history. “

Buying and Selling Aluna.Social

