Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Receives $56.41 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.41.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.33. 1,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,022. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.13. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $33.63 and a twelve month high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.66.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

