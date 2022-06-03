Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Altiplano Metals Inc. (CVE:APN – Get Rating) rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 98,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 61,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.29.

About Altiplano Metals (CVE:APN)

Altiplano Metals Inc, a junior resource company, focuses on evaluating and acquiring exploration projects in the Americas. The company explores for copper, silver, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Farellon project located near the town of La Serena, Chile. The company also owns interest in the Maria Luisa project located near the town of La Serena, Chile.

