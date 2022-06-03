Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.97. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 57,622 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27.
About Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altigen Communications (ATGN)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Altigen Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altigen Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.