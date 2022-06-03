Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.32

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $0.97. Altigen Communications shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 57,622 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27.

About Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN)

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It provides MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

