Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $3,312.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,310.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 13,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock traded down $77.74 on Tuesday, hitting $2,274.71. 29,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,603. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,446.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,664.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

