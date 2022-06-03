Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Receives $3,312.41 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,310.24.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,298.63, for a total value of $96,542.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,682.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,324 shares of company stock worth $21,778,481 over the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
GOOGL stock traded down $77.74 on Tuesday, hitting $2,274.71. 29,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,603. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,446.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,664.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Alphabet (Get Rating)
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.