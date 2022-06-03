Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €264.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($283.87) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of ALV stock opened at €194.74 ($209.40) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.30.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.