Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €264.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €264.00 ($283.87) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALV. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($259.14) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €270.00 ($290.32) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($268.82) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($247.31) target price on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Shares of ALV stock opened at €194.74 ($209.40) on Monday. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($179.89) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($222.37). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.30.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
